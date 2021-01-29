Indivior PLC (INDV.L)’s (INDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.77. The company has a market cap of £990.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 34.47 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17).

About Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

