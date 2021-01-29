Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $19.75

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

