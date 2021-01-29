easyJet plc (EZJ.L)’s (EZJ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 842 ($11.00) price target on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Davy Research downgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 718.80 ($9.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 807.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 659.13. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

