Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s (BRW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 361 ($4.72).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock opened at GBX 295.60 ($3.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 267.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock has a market cap of £897.12 million and a PE ratio of 18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

In other news, insider Robin Beer acquired 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,236 shares of company stock valued at $10,137,466.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

