Exane Derivatives Sells 1,594 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in DaVita were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

