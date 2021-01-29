Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

IBM stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

