Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $292.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.27 and its 200 day moving average is $234.54. The company has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

