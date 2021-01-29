Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $702,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $990,381. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

