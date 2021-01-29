First Bank & Trust Sells 97 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.09.

APH opened at $126.85 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

