Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 167,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 699,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 352,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

