Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 450 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after buying an additional 433,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NEE stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.