S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 10,875 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 420,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 304,912 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

