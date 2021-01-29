Berkshire Bank Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

