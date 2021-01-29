Reata Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 584 put options on the company. This is an increase of 689% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

In other news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $105.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.