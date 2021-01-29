XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.17.

XPeng stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,576,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

