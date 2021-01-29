Investors Purchase High Volume of Masimo Call Options (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,418% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.71.

MASI opened at $257.57 on Friday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Masimo by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1,202.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Masimo by 304.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

