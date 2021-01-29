The Charles Schwab Co. Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

The Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by 125.0% over the last three years.

SCHW opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

