Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Update

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,800 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 72.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

