Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Cut by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

