Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

