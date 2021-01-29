JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 77 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 962.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $330.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

