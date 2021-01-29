Accel Wealth Management Invests $103,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

