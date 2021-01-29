MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 611,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $321.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

