Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,888 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 217,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period.

PFFD stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

