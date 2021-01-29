Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EB. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,038,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 733,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.