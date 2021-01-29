GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,826 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,756,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

