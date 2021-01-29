GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 3,192.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,007 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $17.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

