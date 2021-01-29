National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $284.41. The company has a market cap of $678.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
