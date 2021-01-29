National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $284.41. The company has a market cap of $678.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

