Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Given a £150 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £171 ($223.41) price objective on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £109.36 ($142.88).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) stock opened at £136.50 ($178.34) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 12-month high of £162.90 ($212.83). The stock has a market cap of £23.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is £150.36 and its 200-day moving average is £131.18.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

