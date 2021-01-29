C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $110.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target increased by Cowen from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.72.

CHRW opened at $88.99 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 243.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 145,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

