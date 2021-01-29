KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €89.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.25 ($82.65).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €71.56 ($84.19) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.