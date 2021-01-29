United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.11.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $253.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.56. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after purchasing an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.