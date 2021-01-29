GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after acquiring an additional 264,714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 233,076 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after acquiring an additional 222,871 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $107.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

