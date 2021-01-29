GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

