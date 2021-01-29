GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 64.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RH. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $476.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.36.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

