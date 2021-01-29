GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.