Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading Up 9.5%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 3,406,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,369,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 949.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 305,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 45.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

