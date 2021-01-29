First Bank & Trust Sells 1,051 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEX were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $196.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.47. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

