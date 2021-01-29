First Bank & Trust Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Entegris were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 20.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

