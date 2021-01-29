Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $17.20 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.