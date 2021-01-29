First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $9.58 on Friday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

