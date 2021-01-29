Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$37.06 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$20.23 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Insiders sold a total of 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249 in the last quarter.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

