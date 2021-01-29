Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) traded up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.42. 4,557,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,113,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $6,711,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

