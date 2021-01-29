Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Up 16%

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares shot up 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 195,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 71,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

About Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.