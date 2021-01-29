Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report sales of $270.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.46 million. Wix.com reported sales of $204.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $976.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.65 million to $978.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wix.com by 72.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 141,236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $66,396,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in Wix.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 217,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $248.24 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.