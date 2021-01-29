Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $195.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.