Barclays Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $53.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

