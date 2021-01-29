CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CBTX by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

