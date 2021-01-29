Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $12.21 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 104.4% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $12.21 million and $93,801.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00792234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.28 or 0.03891229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013714 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017606 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.