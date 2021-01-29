MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $64.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,454,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,837. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

